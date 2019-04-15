Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Insane Abs And Enviable Booty In New Instagram Snap

Model and swimwear designer Emily Ratajkowski is known for sharing sexy shots via social media — frequently showing off while wearing barely-there bikinis — but on Monday she went a different route. Emily spent some time casually relaxing outdoors with her husband, and she showed that even workout gear can look incredibly sultry when she is the one wearing it.

The latest shots from Ratajkowski were posted to Instagram on Monday afternoon. It seems that Emily was out with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and the two were just strolling through a neighborhood. The model was dressed casually in black workout shorts, a workout top that was tied in a knot in the back to resemble a crop top, and white sneakers.

Emily was wearing her dark brunette hair in her usual style, straight with a middle part. Ratajkowski was also wearing sunglasses, and seemed to be sipping a drink or smoothie of some sort.

In the first photo, Emily is standing near a neighborhood street corner, a beautiful blossoming cherry tree behind her. She stood casually, leaning slightly to one side, gazing toward the camera as she took a sip of her drink. Her insane abs and slender legs couldn’t be missed, despite the quaint scenery backgrounding her in the shot.

Apparently, once the model realized that her husband was taking a photo of her, she felt compelled to strike a different pose. The second photo in the Instagram post showed Emily turned around, bending down and flaunting her derriere.

Ratajkowski has a stunning 22.4 million followers on Instagram, and as a result, nearly everything she shares instantly goes viral. It took only 45 minutes for this latest pair of pictures to top 250,000 likes, and nearly 800 fans commented on how much they loved the casual yet sexy look that Emily adopted.

Emily also shared a sexy shot via her Instagram Stories, one that showed her in an animal print bikini, lounging in the pool with her husband. Ratajkowski frequently shares shots showing her modeling her own line, Inamorata Swim, and that appeared to be the case with this tiny bikini as well.

Emily Ratajkowski has been sharing more than sexy bikini shots lately, providing followers with some glimpses of her husband, dog, and life at home. Of course, the model and swimwear designer isn’t completely changing gears, as there continue to be plenty of sultry shares showing her in her own designs — as well as revealing ensembles created by others.

No matter what Emily throws on, her fans eat it up. She has shown that even the most basic outfit is elevated to new heights when it’s something that allows her to flaunt her cleavage, abs, or booty. She simply seems to have a sense of style and grace that stands out above the rest.