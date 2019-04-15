‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is ‘More Stressed’ With Joe Giudice In Custody Of ICE, Reveals Melissa Gorga

Get an update from Melissa.

Teresa Giudice is more stressed than ever as her husband, Joe Giudice, remains in custody of ICE.

During an interview with Extra TV days ago, Melissa Gorga, the sister-in-law of Giudice, spoke out about the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s current state and said that there is a “lot of pressure” on the family at the moment due to Joe’s impending deportation.

“I feel like she is probably more stressed out than she has been just because there is a lot of pressure right now because he got switched over to ICE,” she explained, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives.

While Joe was released from prison in March, he was immediately taken into custody by ICE and has remained at an immigration detention center as he awaits the final decision of an appeal he filed in November of last year.

“It feels sadder than it has been the past three years. It’s getting very real right now… I’m not gonna lie, we are probably the saddest we all have ever been right now,” Gorga continued.

According to Gorga, Giudice has been spending a lot of time with her brother, Joe Gorga, both on the phone and in person. As Gorga explained, her husband is the “man in [Teresa’s] life” at the moment and the siblings are “really close” right now.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, the Giudices and the Gorgas have gone through years where their relationship has been strained but luckily, as Giudice and her family continues to face Joe’s deportation, they are on good terms with one another.

Although it is not yet known how much of Joe’s legal drama will be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it seems likely that his deportation will be addressed. After all, Giudice spoke of the issue during Season 9 and even said at the reunion that she was not planning to stay married to Joe if he was ultimately kicked out of the country.

While Giudice has been accused on numerous occasions of dating a number of men behind her husband’s back, she has denied these rumors and claims to be focusing on her four daughters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is currently in production on Season 10, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.