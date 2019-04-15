German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Sexy Black Panties In Skintight, See-Through Skirt

Pia Muehlenbeck is serving up some incredibly sexy looks at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Over the past few days, the model and influencer has been posting a ton of photos and videos to her Instagram account, showing what a good time she had at the wildly popular music festival. In one of the more popular posts on her account, the German-born model showed off her insane body in a short slide show.

In the series of sultry stills, Pia can be seen holding a drink in one hand while she parties it up with friends. And in each of the photos, Muehlenbeck wears a huge smile on her face. But it’s definitely her sexy little outfit that steals the show, as she once again showcases her insanely fit body for her fans.

The model pairs a see-through pink crochet top with a matching skirt, both of which are quite revealing. The top hits just above Pia’s navel, showing off her enviable abs. Fans are further treated to a view of Muehlenbeck’s tiny black panties, which can be seen through the skirt.

She wears her long light locks down and curly, accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings and oversized aviators. Within just a short time having been posted, the post earned the 28-year-old a ton of attention, attracting over 158,000 views in addition to 100-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Pia looks, while countless others commented on her sexy outfit. There were also a handful of fans who solely used emojis to respond to the share.

“Love the outfit… would love to know where it’s from,” one follower hinted.

“Always looking amazing,” a second Instagram fan gushed.

“OK but seriously how gorgeous are you,” one more follower wrote, punctuating their comment with a heart emoji.

Loading...

This wasn’t the first post to earn the beauty a lot of attention over the weekend. As The Inquisitr shared, Pia recently tagged herself in Palm Springs, California, in yet another sultry post.

The vibe of the photo is totally “Cali,” as Pia is surrounded by gorgeous palm trees. In the photo itself, Muehlenbeck looks stunning as she appears in the middle of the snapshot. She strikes her best pose while rocking a tiny little crop top and pair of Daisy Dukes.Once again, this image went viral — garnering with over 38,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Hopefully Pia attends part two of Coachella, and continues to post beautiful photos of her time there.