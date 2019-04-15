German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Sexy Black Panties In Skintight, See-Through Skirt

Pia Muehlenbeck is serving up some incredibly sexy looks at this year’s Coachella Valley Music Festival.

Over the past few days, the model and influencer has been posting a ton of photos and videos to her Instagram account, showing what a good time she had at the wildly popular music festival. In one of the more popular posts on her account, the German born model showed off her insane body in a few short photo clips.

In the series of little snippets, Pia can be seen holding a drink in one hand while she parties it up with friends. And in each of the photos, Muehlenbeck wears a huge smile on her face. But it’s definitely her sexy little outfit that steals the show as she once again showcases her insanely fit body to fans.

The model pairs a see-through pink crochet top along with a matching skirt, both of which are see through. The top hits just above Pia’s naval, showing off her enviable abs. On bottom, fans are treated to a view of Muehlenbeck’s tiny black panties that can be see through the skirt.

She wears her long, light locks down and curly along with a pair of hoop earrings and oversized aviators. Within just a short time of going live, the post earned the 28-year-old’s sexy photos have garnered a ton of attention with over 158,000 views in addition to 100 plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Pia looks while countless others commented on her sexy outfit. There were also a handful of fans who commented on the post, using only emojis.

“Love the outfit… would love to know where it’s from,” one follower asked.

“Always looking amazing.”

“OK but seriously how gorgeous are you,” one more wrote along with a heart emoji.

This wasn’t the first post in recent weeks that earned the beauty a lot of attention over the weekend. As The Inquisitr shared, Pia tagged herself in Palm Springs, California in yet another sultry post. The vibe of the photo is totally Cali as Pia is surrounded by gorgeous palm trees. In the photo itself, Muehlenbeck looks stunning as she appears in the middle of the snapshot and strikes her best pose while she dons a tiny little crop top and pair of daisy dukes.Once again, this image earned her ample amounts of attention with over 38,000 likes in addition to 300 plus comments.

Hopefully Pia attends weekend two of Coachella and continues to post beautiful photos.