Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Sizzling Coachella Cleavage In ‘Goddess’ Instagram Snap

Coachella 2019 is in full swing. Kylie Jenner may have arrived at the music festival by private jet, but she isn’t the only celebrity showing her face.

Alessandra Ambrosio is soaking up the rays – Coachella style. On April 15, the supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel updated her Instagram with a sun-drenched picture. She isn’t alone. With friends either side, the photo shows Alessandra enjoying the festival spirit (with the outfit to match).

Ambrosio’s tiny white shorts are butterfly-embossed. Her bohemian white shirt might accentuate the festival’s hippie feel, but this icon isn’t hiding what’s beneath. The shirt is open enough to reveal a mustard-yellow swimsuit that’s flaunting some major cleavage. Accessorized by a shoulder bag, shades, and a tan belt, the look may be winning points on the style front, but it’s more than won over fans. A whimsical caption mentions “sisterhood,” while hashtags suggest that Alessandra is a “gal goddess.” Given the comments, fans seem to be in agreement. One sent out love to the model and her side-kicks.

“You all took my breath away!! These Gals are SPECIAL!”

Alessandra’s legs, cleavage, and face are all bronzed. Her loose-flowing brown hair shows slight highlights – perhaps a side effect of being outdoors. From her pendant necklace to her smile, this 38-year-old is proving that age is just a number.

Ambrosio’s youthful looks are noteworthy. Fellow model, Gigi Hadid recently took to Instagram in a similarly bohemian outfit. Gigi is also attending Coachella 2019. While Hadid is just 23, Ambrosio is pushing 40. Much like Kourtney Kardashian (who is 39), Alessandra seems to be just one more celebrity who is defying her years.

The group update comes five hours after The Inquistr reported Ambrosio rocking a tiny bikini as she lay on a pool floatie. While the earlier snap shows substantially more skin, the “goddess” picture is hardly covered up.

Ambrosio built her career flaunting her Amazonian limbs and feminine curves on the Victoria’s Secret runway. Semi-retired Alessandra may be, but the body behind this woman’s name hasn’t gone anywhere.

With a career that began at the age of 12, the Brazilian model has conquered high fashion, magazine covers, and endless campaigns. Her catwalk bookings have included luxury brands like Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. In 2004, Alessandra launched her own swimwear collection. Proving every inch the ambassador for her own product, this model-turned-entrepreneur is putting her money where her mouth is. The “bikini body” is alive and well. Clearly, so is Ambrosio’s Coachella presence.