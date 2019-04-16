Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send Individual Thank You Notes To Schoolchildren

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex wanted to thank each child for their good wishes.

As a class assignment, a schoolteacher had her class write letters to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to congratulate them on Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, and the upcoming birth of their first baby, but she never expected the overwhelming response the class received.

Town & Country says that Sarah Davis had her students at Dolphins Class Primary School in the English town of Stratford-upon-Avon were overjoyed when they received not one response, but one for each child in the class, plus one for Mrs. Davis.

The letter to the teacher came from royal staffer Claudia Spens who asked that Mrs. David distribute the individual letters to each child in the class. Spens told the teacher that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were very touched by the effort that the class took, and wanted to thank each child personally.

“Their Royal Highnesses were immensely touched that you took the trouble to write, as well as organize the children to write such lovely letters. Please find enclosed individual replies for each child and I would be most grateful if you could distribute them on my behalf.”

Mrs. Davis posted her letter on the school’s Twitter account.

“Look what arrived in the mail this morning.”

REVEALED: Where Meghan Markle will give birth to her royal baby – Express https://t.co/KgAoEI6bUt — The Royal Baby (@ARoyalBaby) April 15, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have asked people to make donations to charities serving parents and children rather than sending gifts for the baby, says The Daily Mail. But royal watchers got an additional thrill today when the couple mentioned their child, not by name, but by title (sort of), referring to the soon to be born child as Baby Sussex on their Instagram account.

“On behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much.”

Instagram followers were overjoyed about the mention of Baby Sussex, and thrilled to hear how the donations to organizations like The Lunchbox Fund were being used to provide nutritious meals for children in need in South Africa.

Many fans also expressed thanks that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started this Instagram account to bypass the palace announcement system which seemed too formal to some.

But Meghan and Harry fans shouldn’t worry that Baby Sussex won’t have any goodies, because the Sussex family has received plenty of gifts from foreign dignitaries and more. Just on their trip to Australia and New Zealand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received 300 baby gifts including a tiny pair of Uggs, plus a plethora of stuffed animals of every variety.