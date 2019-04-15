Watch Brooklyn Nets Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: NBA Playoffs Start Time, Preview, Watch Game 2 Live

The Brooklyn Nets stunned the Philadelphia 76ers in Game One, and now look to take control of their NBA Playoff series.

The third-seeded team in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers, fine themselves in serious trouble on Monday, after they suffered a stunning Game One upset at the hands of the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, per Fansided. The Sixers turned in a performance characterized by Fansided columnist Matt Burnham as “48 minutes (of) discombobulation and lethargy,” despite a 36-point outpouring by Jimmy Butler and 22 more points from Joel Embid. But it wasn’t enough to compete with the balanced scoring attack of Brooklyn which saw six players reach double figures. Now Brooklyn, having already negated Phildelphia’s hard-earned home-court advantage, look to take firm control of the first-round series in Game Two, which will live stream from Philly.

The crucial matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 20,400-seat Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday, April 15.

That start time is 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 7 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Nets-Sixers game time will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, April 16.

In another bad sign for Philadelphia, Embid’s nagging knee injury appears to have deteriorated, and while he is expected to play on Monday night, he is also expected to be defensive liability for an already-sluggish Sixers defense, according to ClutchPoints.com.

Ben Simmons was also a disappointment for the hosts in the opening game of the first-round series, putting up only nine shots and making just four, adding one made free throw in five attempts for a total of only nine points per Basketball Reference, after averaging 16.9 points per game in the regular season.

At times, the Philadelphia players simply seemed uninterested in the game. At one point, according to an Associated Press report, backup forward Amir Johnson was caught on TV cameras checking text messages on his cell phone, and showing the messages to Embid on the bench as the game was going and Philadelphia was falling well behind. The game ended with a score of 111-102 for the visitors.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets in game 1 with 26 points, 19 in the second half. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

