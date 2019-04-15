Kailyn Lowry Wants To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Threats From Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara

She's not happy about Barbara's behavior.

Kailyn Lowry will be seen reacting to a rant against her from Barbara Evans, the mother of her co-star Jenelle Evans, during tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2.

According to a report from OK! Magazine on April 15, the new episode will feature Lowry sitting down with her producer to discuss her future with the series after learning that Evans’ mom went on a cruel rant against her, during which she threatened to “kill” the mother of three.

In the rant, which was captured on a live Instagram video, Barbara was heard yelling, “Let’s get the boxed wine out,” before suggesting she, her daughter, and Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, “get lit and we’ll go kill Kail.”

After recapping the hateful rant, Lowry told her producer that she doesn’t want to be a part of a franchise that allows “that type of behavior.”

As fans well know, Lowry and Evans haven’t been on good terms for years and months ago, after Lowry attempted to offer a peace offering to Evans by sending her some products from her new haircare line, Evans responded by lighting the products on fire.

Lowry is also not on good terms with Briana DeJesus, who infamously began dating her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, the father of her five-year-old son Lincoln, shortly after she was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2.

In February, after Barbara’s shocking video was first seen online, Lowry spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed she was refusing to film additional scenes for Teen Mom 2 until “something is done” and confirmed that no one had offered an apology to her.

“I don’t think it would be sincere. I don’t think it would come from a sincere place, I think it would just come because they were made to,” Lowry said when asked if she was looking for an apology from Barbara or her other co-stars.

Lowry also said she doesn’t “have a relationship with Jenelle at all” and isn’t in a place where she feels comfortable communicating with her. She then went on to say that despite the tension between them, she did reach out to make sure Evans was okay after hearing a 911-call in which Evans claimed to have been assaulted by her husband, David Eason.

“I reached out to our executive producer, Larry [Musnik], to see if everything was fine,” she shared.

To see more of Lowry and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.