Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Looking To Buy $7.5M Palm Springs Home Next To Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be the proud owners of a desert vacation home very soon. Sources revealed on Sunday that the famous couple is negotiating a deal to buy a massive home in Palm Springs, California — a property which happens to be right next door to a home owned by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. Although nothing is finalized yet, negotiations are reportedly well underway, according to TMZ.

The 8,728 square foot home, which is listed at $7.5 million, sits in a “posh golf community” around 100 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Photos obtained by TMZ show the beautiful mansion surrounded by trees and a green back yard. The home features multiple fountains and an in-ground pool outside, as well as six bedrooms and seven bathrooms inside.

The living room boasts an open concept that leads out to the massive patio, although the home is reportedly still private — which is incredibly important to Kardashian and West. Back in February, West surprised Kardashian with a $14 million condo in Miami Beach, but the couple backed out of the deal when they were photographed on their new balcony.

The couple began seeking other family-friendly vacation homes in the Bahamas and other tropical locations. However, they reportedly fell in love with the Palm Springs home at first sight, and started negotiations immediately.

Kardashian’s momager already bought the home next door for $12 million back in August, Radar Online reported. Jenner’s home was featured on the Season 16 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians earlier this month, showing off its 11,000 square feet of indoor living space and an additional 3,500 square feet of beautiful outdoor space. Much like Kardashian and West’s potential home, Jenner’s property is home to a massive infinity pool.

Over the weekend, Kardashian and West opted to skip the inaugural weekend of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in favor of a getaway to Bali. The couple jetted off to the Indonesian island to relax at a luxury resort, watch locals perform traditional dances, and check out the wildlife.

Kardashian shared photos and videos from their trip to Instagram, according to E! News. In one shot, they visited an animal sanctuary, where they had the chance to feed elephants.

West is set to lead an Easter Sunday service at Coachella next weekend. The rapper has been leading services in Calabasas, California, for several weeks — attracting tons of fellow celebrities like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Tyler The Creator, and more.

The couple will also be welcoming their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate some time soon.