Donald Trump Will Present Tiger Woods With The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Tiger Woods on Sunday completed an unlikely comeback at the Masters in Augusta, winning his first major championship in 11 years, and the first since the sex scandal that was followed by a series of injuries.

Now, the golf great is looking at another honor, one from the president of the United States.

Woods will receive the presidential medal of freedom from President Trump, the president announced on Twitter Monday.

In a tweet with strange capitalizations, Trump said that “spoke to @ TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @ TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!”

Trump and Woods have been known to golf together, most recently in February, per The Hill,and the president reportedly asked the golfer his thoughts on tax reform legislation.He also declared that “Tiger is back and will be winning majors again.” The two golfed with Jack Nicklaus, the only golfer in history with more major championships than Woods.

Woods also once golfed with President Barack Obama, with the estimated cost of the trip becoming a minor scandal in conservative media in 2013, per Snopes.

The 43-year-old Woods became the world’s most dominant golfer at a young age, winning his first major championship at the Masters in 1997. Woods went on to win a total of 15 majors, which puts him just three behind Nicklaus. Woods’ rise also led to an explosion in the popularity of golf itself, and the construction of numerous new courses.

However, Woods’ career underwent a sudden collapse following a bizarre incident in 2009, when he crashed his car near his home in Florida, following tabloid reports that he’d had an extramarital affair. Soon after, revelations were made about Woods’ affairs with numerous women, leading to a divorce from his wife Elin Nordegren in 2010.

The scandal cost Woods endorsements, and soon after his career began to decline, due to various injuries he had suffered. Woods was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2017, although he claimed to have taken prescription drugs. He went on to plead guilty to reckless driving.

Past recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the Trump years have included retired Senator Orrin Hatch, Miriam Adelson, the wife of Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson, as well as Babe Ruth, Elvis Presley and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, all of whom received the award posthumously.