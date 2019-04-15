Justin Timberlake Considered Performing At Coachella, But Declined Due To Tour Conflicts

The singer reportedly expressed interest in reuniting with his NSYNC band mates, but could not fit rehearsals into his schedule.

Apparently, the Coachella audience was closer to getting a five-member ‘NSYNC reunion than originally thought.

According to TMZ, sources said Timberlake and the rest of ‘NSYNC were approached to do the special performance with Ariana Grande, but he was forced to turn it down because of scheduling conflicts with his Man Of The Woods tour.

Sources said that Timberlake was very close to joining the performance and was very positive about the reunion. However, he wasn’t able to work rehearsals around his tour schedule.

According to an insider, Justin was willing to participate in the Coachella performance because it was a one-time exclusive event.

The remaining members of ‘NSYNC – Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez – joined Grande for a surprise performance at Coachella on Sunday.

Grande, who performed as one of the music festival’s few female headliners, and one of the youngest, declared to the crowd how important the Coachella spot was to her.

“I’ve been rehearsing my whole f**king life for this moment.”

Timberlake even praised his former bandmates for a job well done, sending them a message on social media that read, “You guys killed it last night.”

Grande prompted speculation last week about the surprise collaboration when she posted two ‘NSYNC-related clips on her Instagram, reported US Weekly.

One video shows her as a child being held by her mom at a 1999 ‘NSYNC concert.

Grande then added a clip of herself performing the choreography from ‘NSYNC’s hit song “Tearing’ Up My Heart.”

the best medicine ???? 90s baby ???????? pic.twitter.com/lQuTf2Udoo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 11, 2019

‘NSYNC lasted for seven years until the group disbanded in 2002. The group has reunited for a few special performances, coming together in April 2018 to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, the band reunited to perform a medley of their hits in a tribute to Timberlake for receiving the Video Vanguard/Michael Jackson award.

Meanwhile, Grande’s set wasn’t all smooth sailing, as some of the performances were beset with sound issues, reports The Blast.

The pop star first encountered problems when Nicki Minaj entered to perform “Side to Side” and “Bang Bang,” with Grande. The sound continuously cut out and the pair seemed to have problems singing the lyrics without a backing track. Grande motioned to her earpiece several times, indicating to the crew that she could not hear anything.

The problems persisted in her next performance with Diddy and Mase to “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

Even so, the ‘NSYNC reunion went off without a hitch. Grande and the group sang “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”