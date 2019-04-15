All Charges Dropped Against Woman Accused Of Assaulting Kellyanne Conway

All charges against a woman who allegedly assaulted White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway have been dropped, according to CBS News.

The Maryland State’s Attorneys Office in Montgomery County, Maryland, said that the charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct against Mary Inabinett, “did not rise to the level of a prosecution.”

Conway told police in February that Inabinett, 63, of Chevy Chase, assaulted her in a restaurant last October. Conway had been attending a birthday party with her daughter at Uncle Julio’s restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, according to The Associated Press.

Conway said that someone grabbed her shoulders from behind and began to shake her. At first, she thought someone might be trying to hug her, but the encounter began to feel “weird” and “aggressive.” The woman yelled “shame on you,” in addition other comments that appeared to be about Conway’s political views, according to police documents.

“She was just unhinged. She was out of control,” Conway said. “Her whole face was terror and anger.”

The restaurant’s manager told police that Inabinett had to be forcibly removed from the premises, after yelling at the president’s counselor for approximately 10 minutes. Conway’s daughter reportedly showed police officers a video and photo of the encounter.

A trial had been scheduled for Monday. Neither Conway nor Inabinett were present in court as the charges were dismissed.

Officials did say that Inabinett delivered a written apology to Conway. Montgomery County prosecutor Kathy Knight said Inabinett apologized for choosing that particular time and place to express her opinions, which was “inappropriate.”

Ramon Korionoff, Montgomery County State’s Attorneys Office spokesman, said that dropping the charges was “the best resolution for this particular set of circumstances.”

Woman who grabbed Kellyanne Conway has assault charges against her dropped — but she agrees to write apology letterhttps://t.co/twR6GDGHJQ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 15, 2019

Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Inabinett did not have a previous record, and added that Conway was not injured during the confrontation.

“Was this woman rude? Yes. Did she violate Ms. Conway’s space and try to embarrass her? Yes, and yes. Is this a case where criminal sanctions would have been appropriate? No,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

Inabinett’s lawyer, William McDaniel, challenged the claim that any assault took place.

“Ms. Inabinett saw Kellyanne Conway, a public figure, in a public place, and exercised her First Amendment right to express her personal opinions. She did not assault Ms. Conway,” he said last February in a statement to The New York Daily News.

The Washington Post reported that Conway could not be reached for immediate comment. McDaniel declined to comment, and said Inabinett also had no comment.