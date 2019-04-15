‘Maxim’ Model Viki Odintcova Busts Out Of Tiny Purple Bikini

Russian model Viki Odintcova has nearly 5 million fans following her every move via Instagram, and her latest post has hearts racing. The St. Petersburg native has appeared in Maxim and has worked with Playboy, and this new video clip posted to social media makes it easy to see why she has been in high demand.

The video clip that Odintcova posted to Instagram on Monday teases that she is embracing a sunny day in the Philippines. Viki is wearing a cheetah print hat and a tiny thong bikini that shows off all of her most beloved assets.

Odintcova is standing at an angle on a beach as she looks over her shoulder and smiles at the camera. Her long dark hair hangs straight down her back, and the Russian beauty pulls off a coverup as she turns back and forth to flaunt her derriere.

The clip may only be a couple of seconds long, but it’s garnering plenty of attention from her followers. Fans of the red-hot Russian bombshell viewed the video more than 240,000 times in the first hour of it having been posted. Hundreds of admirers would go on to add comments, most of them being quite complimentary.

Viki’s clip brought comments in many different languages as the model’s fans praised her beauty. Odintcova also shared a few updates via her Instagram Stories, updates that were also from the Philippines. She added a tag revealing that she was in the province of Palawan, enjoying the beach in the municipality of Coron.

Odintcova shared a shot of her view as she took in what she called a morning in paradise, and she flaunted her figure in a gorgeous orange bathing suit as she rode in a boat. Viki wore sunglasses and a baseball cap as she showed off her cleavage and stunning physique.

Other clips showed the model wearing a mustard-yellow crop top and skirt ensemble as she walked the beach and rode on a boat, the wind blowing through her hair. While these new shots are fairly tame, yet still quite sexy, Odintcova has shown in the past that she is willing to be quite the daredevil when seeking out the perfect sultry shot.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Viki garnered a great deal of attention in 2017. At that time, she was photographed at the Cayan Tower in Dubai. She generated headlines for having taken the photos without permission — as well as without safety gear, dangling from the building in various configurations before the police got involved.

Viki Odintcova has perfected the sultry gaze that her fans love to see. The Russian Maxim and Playboy model oozes confidence and keeps her Instagram followers buzzing, as was obviously the case with this tiny purple bikini teaser.