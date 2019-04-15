Victoria Justice, Hailey Bieber Rock Skimpy Tops, Show Off Amazing Abs In Sexy New Instagram Snapshot

Victoria Justice and Hailey Bieber did Coachella right.

Like many other celebrities, the ladies jetted off to the famed Coachella Music Festival to enjoy some music and good company. Justice took to her Instagram account to share her fun trip with her 16 million followers, posting a few photos of herself at the fest on her Instagram account.

One of Victoria’s more popular posts came as she stood by pal Hailey Bieber’s side. In the sexy snapshot, the two ladies along with one other friend all ban together as they pose for a photo. Justice can be seen on the far left of the picture, looking amazing in a sexy black bra that she wore underneath a see-through and gold chained top. Victoria’s abs are fully on display as she also dons a pair of jean shorts and a belt in the sexy look.

The 26-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and curled and also sports a black cowboy hat in the image. Hailey appears in the center of the photo and she also looks as sexy as ever in the new snapshot. The wife of Justin Bieber wears her hair slicked back in a ponytail and shows off her enviable figure in a skimpy purple bikini top and matching track jacket.

Another unnamed lady appears all the way to the right of the photo and she too is showing her abs in a black bandeau top. And in the next photo in the series, comedian James Cordon appears as Justice explained to fans that she asked a guy wearing a bandana to take their photo and it happened to be none other than the late night host!

Just shortly after the post went live, Victoria’s army of Instagram followers have showed it a lot of love with over 238,000 likes in addition to 600 comments and growing. While most fans commented on how amazing the two ladies look, countless others took to the post to express their excitement that James took the picture.

“Victoria, you are one of the most beautiful and kind women on the planet,” one follower wrote.

“Even though we are distant I feel close to you as a fan, you’re happiness, you’re positivity and I love you so much.”

“Love the outfits. You guys look amazing. Have you seen your hotel cat again,” another wrote.

And Victoria followed up her first post with another one from Coachella — this time, she can be seen rocking a tiny white shirt and a pair of daisy duke shorts. Fans can only wait and see what she has in store for weekend two of the fest!