Titanic Sinking, Abraham Lincoln’s Death, Notre Dame Fire, And Other Horrible Things To Happen On April 15

To some people, April 15 may be just like any other day of the calendar year, with most continuing to go about their everyday lives. In 2019, April 15 will be the day marred by the burning of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. The incident was detailed by The Inquisitr, and shocked millions around the world. Unfortunately, history shows that this day is one that has been significant for other negative reasons, as well.

People from numerous countries watched on April 15, 2019, as the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was broadcast across the world — the historic structure burning, engulfed in flames. As of this writing, the fire is still active. It is not known just how much of the iconic structure will remain after it the blaze is finally extinguished.

While some may not realize it, April 15 is actually a date that has played host to a number of horrific events throughout history. Looking back into the past, some of the most famous incidents have happened on this date — and it is a day that is beginning to suggest bad omens.

The death of President Abraham Lincoln

While many people know that Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre, they don’t realize that he survived for quite a while. On April 14, Lincoln was shot by Booth around 10:13 p.m. The president was watching a play taking place on the stage.

He was rushed across the street to Petersen House, where he remained in a coma for nine hours. He would die early in the morning on April 15, 1865.

The sinking of the RMS Titanic

It was the ship that was said to be “unsinkable,” and then, the unthinkable happened. The Titanic sunk after striking an iceberg. The time was 11:40 p.m. on April 14 when an iceberg immediately in front of the Titanic was spotted — and it was too late to correct course before striking it.

The holes made below the waterline were simply too great, and the impact resulted in an “abandon ship” being called for. The damage could not be fixed. Around 2 hours, 40 minutes after the grave damage had been caused, the Titanic began to sink even more quickly. The ship soon went down entirely on April 15, 1912.

The Hillsborough Stadium disaster

In the late 1980s, thousands of people gathered together at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, to watch a soccer match between Nottingham and Liverpool. However, the match ended in tragedy. Massive overcrowding in standing-room pens lead to people being crushed, stuck under mounds of humanity.

It is the worst disaster in British sporting history, culminating in the loss of 96 lives — and 766 injuries — on April 15, 1989.

The Boston Marathon bombing

The Boston Marathon is an annual event that hinges around a sense of perseverance, good spirits, and great accomplishments. Six years ago, though, two brothers decided to take matters into their own hands — removing all sense of joy from the day.

On that afternoon, two homemade bombs went off in an incident which became known as the Boston Marathon bombing. A manhunt for the suspects was immediately launched, and the surviving Tsarnaev brother, Dzhokhar, was eventually found and sentenced. Hundreds of thousands of people came together to celebrate, but three people died — and several hundred other people suffered injuries — on April 15, 2013.

Notre Dame cathedral fire

A lot of information is still not known regarding the cause of the fire, but The New York Post was able to capture an image of the famous spire toppling over. The iconic Notre Dame cathedral had its rooftop consumed by flames in a scene that was being watched around the entire world on April 15, 2019.

April 15 has also had a lot of good things happen on it throughout history — and some other horrific events, as well. All days are bound to have historic events take place on them, but this particular date seems to be bound up in bad tidings. The fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is just the latest tragic event to take place on the date of April 15.