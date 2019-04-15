Danielle Herrington Poses In Neon Pink Spandex Dress On Hood Of Car In Steamy New Photo

If her Instagram page is to be trusted, Danielle Herrington is making the best of the kickoff of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of sizzling snapshots of herself in a dangerously short dress that puts her curves on full display as she seductively poses on the hood of a car.

In the post in question, the 25-year-old model is lying back atop a white car at night while donning a bright neon pink dress in a spandex-type fabric that highlights the voluptuous curves of her body. The dress consists of a spaghetti tube bodice whose thin straps go over the model’s shoulders, helping showcase her busty figure. She teamed with an equally bright pink fanny pack fastened around her waist that provides a safe place for her to keep her belongings while adding extra sass to her outfit.

She finished off her festival-ready look with a pair of chunky white sneakers that complete the 1990s-inspired vibe of the overall outfit. In some of the photos, including the second one, Herrington is wearing a pair of stylish mirrored lens sunglasses that matches the tones of her dress and fanny pack.

Herrington is wearing her raven tresses in a middle part and down as her large curls cascade over her shoulders and onto her back, with a bright pink hair clip on one side of her head. Keeping with the bright pink theme of her outfit, she accessorized her look with large metallic pink hoops on her ears.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Herrington shared with her 167,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,500 likes and about 80 comments within about a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her fiery look and praise her fierce attitude in the photo.

“Come tf through girl!!!!!!!! Fire af,” one user wrote, paired with a variety of emoji, including fire and heart-eyed.

In a recent interview with AskMen, the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model opened up about what she looks for in men.

“Confidence, a sense of humor, and kindness are the qualities I find most attractive in a man,” she told AskMen. “Women find confidence so attractive, but it’s also refreshing to meet a guy who isn’t trying too hard. And please don’t use any pickup lines–they usually don’t work.”