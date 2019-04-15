Wendy Williams Announces She Is Moving Out Of Her Sober House: ‘I Have A Whole New Life Planned’

Wendy Williams announced during Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show that she will be moving out of her sober house, where she has been recovering from an addiction for several weeks, in just a few days. In a lengthy statement, the television personality reflected on her time at the house in New York, admitting that it was the best place for her to be. Williams also thanked fans for their support through her journey and declared that she has a brand new life ahead of her.

“You know I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she said, according to E! News.

The audience cheered her on as she spoke about her future. Williams continued on to paint a picture of life in the sober house—four gray walls, no television in her room, no phone—and explained that it forced her to think about her life.

“It’s one of the best things honestly that could have ever happened to me,” she added. “Because, you know, when you think about your life, you think about how you’ve been delivering to the world and especially here on the show.”

Williams also thanked fans for watching her show every day as she figured out how to make changes in her life.

“Everybody has things in their life that they’re embarrassed to share with the world…And addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head on, has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life,” she explained.

She concluded that she is committed to getting “better, stronger, and faster” every day for her own sake and the sake of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 19.

Williams is also making major changes in her relationship. On Friday, Page Six reported that she is filing for a divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. According to court documents, Williams and Hunter are splitting up to due “irreconcilable differences.” The talk show host is seeking “an appropriate amount of child support” and “other further relief as the Court deems fair and equitable.”

The two tied the knot in 1997, and since then there have been numerous rumors of Hunter allegedly cheating on his wife. In late March, Hunter’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson reportedly gave birth to their child.

Williams has been spotted both with and without her wedding ring in the last few weeks, which sparked rumors of a potential split from Hunter.