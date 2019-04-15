Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Reach Relationship Milestone, Plus Are They Buying A House?

What happened over the weekend?

Stassi Schroeder finally “made it past midnight.”

Following a number of tense moments between Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, on Vanderpump Rules, Clark took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the two of them and in the caption, he revealed Schroeder was finally able to stay up late with him and party the night away.

Also in the caption, Clark confirmed he and Schroeder were spending time together at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Schroeder and Clark have been butting heads over the way in which they prefer to party throughout the seventh season of the show. In fact, during one recent episode of the series, Schroeder informed Clark, who wanted to stay out late with friends during a group trip to Mexico, that she didn’t want to be with someone who partied until the wee hours of the morning.

In addition to their relationship milestone of having been able to party together, Schroeder and Clark may be heading towards yet another milestone.

At the end of last week, after sharing their “first family” photo on Instagram, Clark spoke about getting a house with his girlfriend.

“I just need to get this as a painting to put up over our fireplace when we get a house!” he told Katie Maloney in the comments section of his post, which included an image of himself, Schroeder, and their two dogs.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine at the end of last week, Schroeder and Clark’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, spoke out about their future and said they would “maybe” be the next couple to get engaged.

“They haven’t been together that long but they seem like they have a pretty healthy relationship and I know they’re both pretty into that idea,” Sandoval said.

“They’re in the midst of like a marathon honeymoon phase,” Schwartz added. “Of course there have been a few peaks and valleys during that honeymoon phase, but she looks happier than she’s ever been and Beau is madly in love. I feel like they’re a great match for each other. It’s really nice to see her so happy.”

Schroeder began dating Clark in early 2018 after an August 2017 split from Patrick Meagher.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.