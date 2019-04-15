Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Exposes Her Chest In See-Through Top For New ‘Maxim’ Photo

Shanina Shaik is the new cover girl for Maxim magazine’s May/June issue, and sneak peeks of the photo shoot have been heating up the magazine’s Instagram page. On Monday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot featuring the Australian beauty donning a see-through top that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is donning a crocheted nude top that shows she is wearing nothing else underneath. In addition, the top has an interestingly cut neckline that only covers half of her chest, leaving the other portion completely exposed. In order to censor the photo and cover herself up, Shaik has her arm strategically positioned in front of her torso.

The black-and-white photo — shot by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon — captures the model from the waist up, giving a close-up shot of her torso and face. Shaik is wearing a thin layer of eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, while her fierce brows help to add even more intensity to her piercing gaze. A glimmering shade adds plumpness to her lips, which are very slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her raven tresses swept to the side and down, as they cascade in large, loose waves over her shoulders and onto her chest.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Maxim shared with its 866,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 1,800 likes and over 15 comments within about five hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and the model — took to the comments section to praise Shaik’s beauty and fierceness, as well as to compliment Bensimon’s mastery.

“Just the right lighting to accentuate her lovely curves. Really nicely done,” one user wrote.

“Strong eyes,” another one offered, paired with a raising hands emoji.

In her accompanying Maxim cover, Shaik, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk five times, opened up about her diverse background as the daughter of an Australian-Lithuanian mother and a Pakistani-Saudi father. While her striking features are an asset today, being mixed-race posed a few obstacles in her journey early on in her career, the report continued.

“At times being so mixed hindered me from getting jobs as clients couldn’t place me in a ‘category’ of race,” Shaik told Maxim, “which I thought was absurd and really unfortunate… Now, I’m happy to be an inspiration to young girls who may not fit into one specific category.”