Carrie Underwood Says ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ Will Be Her Best Yet

Country star Carrie Underwood hits the road for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” on May 1, 2019, and she recently spoke about the mix of excitement and anxiety she’s feeling, per PopCulture.

“It is super crazy that the ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ starts May 1, because it’s right around the corner. Rehearsals have been going really great. My band is amazing as always, and I feel like every year and every album, they get better and better, and everybody gets more comfortable with each other and people just have even more fun on stage.”

Underwood said that she thinks fans are going to be able to feel the hard work and love that went into the tour. She added that many people put thought into how to make it the best it can be and that the audience will be able to recognize that it’s a step up from anything the “Love Wins” singer has done before it.

Capping off the all-female lineup on the road with Underwood are Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. But despite their gender, the Oklahoma native assures fans that both acts earned their spot, and that gender was not a significant factor when selecting them.

“They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”

Underwood went on to admit that she does believe that supporting female acts can have a positive effect on the ongoing issues that women face in country music. While she admits that putting on a good show is the highest priority, the singer also stresses that it’s a bonus when they’re women and that they have to “support each other.”

Before hitting rehearsals for the tour, Underwood was getting back into shape after giving birth to her second son, Jacob, back in January. She said that it has been more of a challenge than her recovery after giving birth to her first son, Isaiah, citing her struggles in the gym.

In an Instagram post, Underwood vowed to stop being so hard on herself and avoid analyzing every curve, angle, and pound. She made the comments after the realization that her body didn’t belong to her over the past year, instead providing a home for her new son. Finally, she committed to focusing on what she can do instead of what she can’t.

Cry Pretty Tour 360 runs from May 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019.