Kim Kardashian Is Already Studying For The Bar, Confirms 18 Hours Per Week On Instagram

She isn't kidding.

There’s more to Kim Kardashian than bikini updates and makeup tutorials. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has her eye on becoming a lawyer.

On April 11, CNN confirmed Kim’s plans to pursue a legal career. Up until 2018, legal involvements for this mogul had mostly been limited to gossip lawsuits and trademarking her best-selling KKW Beauty range. Everything changed in 2018 with Kim’s high-profile involvement in the release of Alice Marie Johnson. This 63-year-old was serving a life sentence for “non-violent drug trafficking,” per Variety. Her incarceration came to an end after Kim herself intervened and met with President Donald Trump. Trump granted Johnson clemency and Johnson’s release was aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

April 15 brings fresh news from Kim via her Instagram.

Today’s picture shows Kim apparently studying for the California State Bar. Dressed down in a teal hoodie and dark pants, Kim is seen surrounded by notebooks, files, and what appear to be manuals. With what looks like some caffeine to keep her going, Kim’s eyes are on a laptop. She isn’t alone, though. Two unnamed females join her – all three women appear engrossed in the MacBook’s screen. The April 15 update comes with a fairly verbose caption.

Explaining that she signed up to the California State Bar “last year,” Kim tells her fans that the next four years will see her studying for a “minimum” of 18 hours per week. She likewise pledges to take both “written and multiple choice” exams on a monthly basis. Kim then defends allegations of “privilege” or “money” being responsible for her current wealth and fame. The caption also mentions a “baby bar,” something that Kim clarifies to be a “mini version” of the full-blown legal qualification.

The update had racked up over 1 million likes within one hour of being posted. Comments poured in fast.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you, sister”

Kourtney Kardashian sent her best, as did Khloe Kardashian – the Good American founder is “proud” of her sister.

The post comes less than 24 hours after Kim updated her Instagram in an itsy-bitsy lingerie outfit. Admittedly, there is a disparagement between the Victoria’s Secret post and the legal one. Still, this 38-year-old mother of three appears to be throwing the law her full dedication.

The lengthy April 15 caption asks fans to wish Kim “luck.” It thanks her new mentors and acknowledges “nights studying” after the kids are in bed. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are parents to three children.

Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, remains known for his legal career and involvement in O.J. Simpson’s high-profile murder trial. Career-wise, the apple may not fall far from the tree.