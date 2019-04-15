Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Relationship Has Reportedly ‘Improved Tremendously’ Since Split

Ending their relationship may have been the best thing for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. On Friday, a judge declared that the Hollywood power couple is now legally single, although their divorce is not yet finalized. Still, they seem to be on the right path, as a source recently explained to Entertainment Tonight that their relationship is the best it has been in a long time.

“Brad and Angelina have come a long way,” the source said.

The actors have six children together: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shilo, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Despite rumors of endless custody battles in the past, the source explained that Pitt and Jolie are dedicated to being co-parents and splitting custody evenly.

“To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they’re both dedicated to co-parenting,” the source continued, adding that the parents even have a custody schedule to keep their big family organized and avoid “planning pressures.”

“Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving,” they said.

The split has not only done wonders for their family as a whole, but also Pitt and Jolie’s personal connection. The source revealed that the former couple “rarely” argues anymore and instead chooses to speak calmly with each other when discussing plans for their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Officially Single Again https://t.co/xadHxUNwkb — People (@people) April 13, 2019

Pitt and Jolie first fell in love on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in January 2005, according to TVGuide. Pitt had been married to Jennifer Aniston for five years at the time, but the couple announced their divorce a few months later.

The couple dated until 2012 before announcing their engagement. They tied the knot in France two years later with all six children involved in the stunning ceremony.

In September 2016, Pitt was reportedly involved in an “incident” on a private plane with Maddox, which led the actor to be investigated for child abuse by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and FBI, The Cut reported. Jolie began filing for divorce soon after the scandal arose.

For the next few years, Pitt reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction while alleged custody battles leaked to the media. The couple could not agree on custody arrangements, which held up their divorce. Finally, Pitt and Jolie reached a “truce.” A judge issued a bifurcated judgment, meaning that their marriage is essentially over, even though they are still working to finalize the divorce.

Now, ET’s source explained that the two actors are moving on with their lives. Jolie is jumping back into her work and focusing on her children, while Pitt is allegedly back on the casual dating scene.

“He is enjoying himself, nothing serious,” they said.