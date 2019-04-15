Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Derriere In Skimpy Thong On Instagram

Elsie Hewitt appears to be enjoying life at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, like many other famous faces are, and her Instagram proves she is most likely having a blast. Over the weekend, the 22-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in a skimpy outfit that puts her booty front and center, leaving little to the imagination.

In the snapshot in question, the model — who has made headlines over domestic violence allegations against former boyfriend Ryan Phillippe — is donning a pair of sheer tights with minor detailing in white that exposes a barely-there black thong that she has on underneath. Her thong bikini bottom sits high on her frame, helping enhance her voluptuous derriere that contrasts with her tiny waist, showcasing her hourglass figure. She teamed her thong with a matching bandeau black top that accentuates her busty figure.

Hewitt is posing with her back and left side to the camera, putting her booty at the center of the photo. She has her head tilted back as she maintains her eyes closed in a contemplative way. She is wearing her hair in multiple French braids that fall down to her lower back with pink and purple details woven through them, completing her festival-ready look.

The low natural lighting of the photo accentuates her sun-kissed skin, making her glow. She appears to have kept her makeup in neutral tones, letting her natural features shine through. While she didn’t specify where she is, Hewitt is posing in front of flowery bushes and a few trees.

The post, which the model shared with her 663,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 27,000 likes and over 130 comments within about a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her look and compliment her beauty.

“How the h*ll are you so pretty and you body is straight up Goals,” one user wrote.

“Unreal perfect beauty,” another one chimed in.

As Metro has recently noted, Hewitt is currently in the middle of a legal battle with Phillippe after she accused the Cruel Intentions actor of leaving bruises on her and throwing her down the stairs. Hewitt filed a new lawsuit against Phillippe in September 2017 demanding over $1 million after her previous case was thrown out of court, the report continued.