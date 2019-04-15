The Clues Taylor Swift Has Dropped About Her Mysterious Countdown

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Taylor Swift caused a mini meltdown for her fans when she posted an image on Friday of a countdown clock set for April 26. Though she has not given any details about the big arrival, Swift had previously spoken to Elle about her love of countdowns.

“I make countdowns for things I’m excited about. When I’ve gone through dark, low times, I’ve always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they’re free) and adding things I’m looking forward to. Even if they’re not big holidays or anything, it’s good to look toward the future.”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s fan base, known as her “Swifties,” have been going into overdrive going through the hints the reputation singer has been sending.

A majority of theories believe that Swift will be dropping a new album. Per In Style, Swift told celebrity blogger Perez Hilton that she intended to release a new album before she hit 30, and she reaches the milestone birthday in December.

However, there is a minority that also believes that the singer might make an announcement on that day, such as an engagement.

Over the past three days, Taylor has released three pictures on her Instagram page. All have the simple caption 4.26. They include an image of a rhinestone heart, a closeup of sparkly manicured hands over a yellow blazer, and an image of pink ruffles.

The prevailing theory for the three Instagram shots is that they are a behind the scenes look of a new music video Swift has shot. There have been unverified reports on Twitter that Taylor’s street has even been closed down for 24 hours for a shoot.

Many theories also center around the believe that Swift had started writing this album before reputation. However, after the Kim Kardashian and Kanye drama, Taylor sidelined the album to focus more on “comeback” tracks.

In addition, many of the clues seem to reference butterflies, and fans have taken that to mean that the 1989 pop star has moved on from being a snake to coming out of her cocoon in a new incarnation. And in one way, Taylor will most definitely be spreading her wings, as she moved in November from Big Machine Records to Universal Music Group.

It appears that Taylor Swift has been dropping hints for a while. On February 24, she posted an image of seven palm trees, alluding to her seventh album. Around the palm trees are 61 stars. April 26 is exactly 61 days from February 24.

Though more theories are making their away around Twitter, fans won’t have to wait much longer; April 26 is only 11 days away.