‘Bachelor’ Star Caelynn Miller-Keyes Flaunts Her Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities flocked to the Coachella festival this past weekend, and Bachelor star Caelynn Miller-Keyes was among the many attendees. As was virtually required to take part in the festivities, Miller-Keyes flaunted her figure in some jaw-dropping ensembles and shared the stunning results via Instagram.

Caelynn may have ended her Bachelor experience with a broken heart, but she’s seemingly healing nicely while embracing life in California. Miller-Keyes moved to Los Angeles shortly after the finale of her season aired, and she’s now living in the same apartment building as Colton Underwood’s fiancee Cassie Randolph — and Cassie’s sister, Michelle.

In Caelynn’s latest Instagram post, she is rocking a short white crop top and tiny black thong bikini bottoms. The Bachelor star has her blonde tresses pulled up into a high ponytail, and she appears to be going makeup-free as she soaks up some sun.

Miller-Keyes seems to be wearing a short Alo Yoga white crop top over her black bikini top, and the shirt rides high to show off Caelynn’s amazing abs and slim waist. The Bachelor star went with a skimpy pair of thong bikini bottoms, and her fans could appreciate every curve as she stood angled to the side — shooting the camera a smile.

The Bachelor star has more than 750,000 followers on Instagram now, and they loved this sexy look. Hundreds also commented, with many noting that she looked dreamy, amazing, and flawless.

Over the weekend, Miller-Keyes shared another sexy look with her followers — one that involved another black bikini. Caelynn shared a shot to her Instagram account, one showing her at the Resolve Festival. She struck a pose near a swing ride, and was wearing a black bikini top and flowy white pants with a belt.

Caelynn had her head turned up to the sky, and she wore a gold necklace and sunglasses as her hair tumbled straight down her back. In this case, Miller-Keyes was wearing the Murphy bikini top from Juillet, and it provided the perfect avenue for showing off a hint of cleavage — and The Bachelor star’s midriff.

Despite the emotional ending that Caelynn experienced during Colton’s Bachelor season, she seems to be doing well now. She has said that Underwood is like a brother to her now, and she seems to be focused on moving forward, embracing the opportunities headed her way.

Will Bachelor in Paradise be one of those opportunities? It seems that Caelynn Miller-Keyes likely has a guaranteed spot if she wants it. She’s already got all of the appropriate bikinis to flaunt her figure in while filming, by the looks of things. Filming for the next season of BiP won’t happen until June, and fans will be anxious to see if she might join in on the fun.