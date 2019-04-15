Is NeNe Leakes Going To Quit ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Following Her Falling Out With The Cast?

Will NeNe leave the show?

NeNe Leakes may be on the outs with the majority of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, but is she ready to walk away from the show?

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Leakes isn’t quite ready to leave the show, even though she unfollowed a number of her co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Tanya Sam, after the recent reunion.

“NeNe has no plans to walk away from RHOA,” a source explained. “She truly appreciates what it has done for her career and she’s telling those around her that she won’t walk away despite the fact that she’s not talking to the majority of her cast members.”

While there has reportedly been “minimal contact” between Leakes and her co-stars since the filming of the Season 11 reunion, the ladies are expected to reunite by June at the latest to begin filming on the new season of the show.

As Leakes and her co-stars prepare for the new season, the Hollywood Life report told readers that the reality star is staying focused on her husband, Gregg Leakes, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. As the insider explained, Gregg’s health has been a major stressor in her life and at this point in time, getting him healthy is at the top of her priority list.

Leakes is one of the original full-time cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she hasn’t appeared on every season of the show. Instead, she maintained her full-time role for the first seven seasons of the show before appearing in a guest-starring role on Season 8. Then, after taking Season 9 off, she returned to her full-time role for Season 10 and continued to appear full-time during Season 11.

The only cast member who has been featured more than Leakes is Burruss, who has starred in a full-time role since Season 2.

When Leakes returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta following her Season 9 absence, she announced her exciting news to her fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram with a photo of herself holding a peach.

“It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback,” she wrote in the caption of her full-time cast photo.

To see more of Leakes and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 on Sundays nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.