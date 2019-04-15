Brielle Biermann Goes Braless As She Pops Out Of Sexy Little Crop Top

Brielle Biermann definitely knows how to turn heads on social media.

Last week, the Don’t Be Tardy star took to her Instagram account to share tons of bikini-clad photos from her trip to Turks and Caicos with her mother and siblings. Now, she’s back home in Atlanta but is still delighting her fans with a sexy photo from time to time. Late last week, the reality star shared a post to promote a weight loss drink in a sexy little outfit.

In the photo, Biermann holds up a green box that contains the Body Boom weight loss supplement. But it wasn’t really the product that had fans talking — it was the sultry outfit that she was wearing. In the image, Brielle wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and makes a kissy face as she looks into the camera.

The stunner appears to be braless in a nude-colored crop top that she spills out of the top of. Biermann’s toned abs are also on display in the image as she pairs the look with a pair of black, high-waisted leggings that show off her tiny waist. Since the post has gone live, it has already earned Biermann a ton of attention with over 22,000 likes in addition to 480 plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how beautiful Brielle looks while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure. Of course, there were a few other fans who simply commented on the post with flame and heart-eye emojis.

“You look amazing,” one follower commented.

“Ugh if I had this body i wouldn’t know how to control myself.”

“So gorgeous like your mama,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann shared a sexy selfie for her followers while on vacation. In the photo, the reality star appears to be makeup free as she lays out on a towel on the beach. The Instagram star wears her long, blonde locks down and at her side and she purses her signature lips as she looks into the camera. The photo is taken from just above the navel up and Brielle is rocking a sexy, orange bikini top that she appears to be busting out of.

Like her most recent snapshot, this one earned Biermann a ton of attention with over 73,000 likes in addition to 600 plus comments. Once again, Brielle’s 1 million plus followers made sure to comment on the post to let Brielle know how incredible she looks.