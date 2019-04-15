Brielle Biermann Goes Braless As She Pops Out Of Sexy Little Crop Top

Brielle Biermann definitely knows how to turn heads on social media.

Last week, the Don’t Be Tardy star took to her Instagram account to share tons of bikini-clad photos from her trip to the Turks and Caicos with her mother and her siblings. Now, she’s back home in Atlanta, but is still delighting her fans with a sexy photo from time to time. Late last week, the reality star shared a post to promote a weight-loss drink while wearing a sexy little outfit.

In the photo, Biermann holds up a green box that contains the Body Boom weight-loss supplement. But it wasn’t really the product that had fans talking — it was the sultry outfit that she was wearing. In the image, Brielle wears her long blonde locks down and curled, and puts on a coy pout as she looks into the camera.

The stunner appears to be braless as pictured in a nude-colored crop top, one that she spills out of. Biermann’s toned abs are also on display in the image, and she pairs the look with a pair of black high-waisted leggings which showcase her tiny waist. Since the post has gone live, it has already earned Biermann a ton of attention — garnering over 22,000 likes in addition to 480-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how beautiful Brielle looks, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure. Of course, there were a few other fans who simply commented on the post with flame and heart-eyed emojis.

“You look amazing,” one follower commented.

“Ugh if I had this body i wouldn’t know how to control myself,” a second social media fan gushed.

“So gorgeous like your mama,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann had shared a sexy selfie for her followers while on vacation. In the photo, the reality star appears to be makeup free as she sunbathes atop a towel on the beach. The Instagram starlet wore her long blonde locks down and at her side, and she pursed her iconic lips as she stared down the camera. The photo was cropped just above the navel, and Brielle rocked a sexy orange bikini top that she appeared to be busting out of.

Like her most recent snapshot, this one earned Biermann a ton of praise — attracting over 73,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Once again, Brielle’s 1 million-plus followers made sure to comment on the post to let her know how incredible she looks.