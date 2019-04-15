‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Figure As She Teases ‘Seductive Sally’ Persona

American model Rachel Cook shared a sultry video via her Instagram page over the weekend that has her fans going wild. As those who follow the former Playboy model know, she has been embracing some fun times in California over the past few days, and it looks as if she embraced a new persona to let out her wild side as well.

The Instagram video posted on Sunday teases that Rachel has become “Seductive Sally.” Cook is wearing the same Yankees cap and black bikini that she had on in an earlier Instagram post and as The Inquisitr noted, this is a Gigi C bikini that perfectly accentuates all of the model’s rocking curves.

In the video, Cook writhes and poses seductively as she drinks a Bang energy drink, but it is easy to see she’s doing it with a comedic flair. She combines sexy and silly with perfection as she flaunts her derriere and insane abs. At various points of the clip, Rachel arches her back teasingly, lets some of the Bang drink drip down her chest, and takes off her baseball cap to sexily let down her hair and shake it out.

The fun and sultry clip was done to promote the Bang energy drink, and Cook’s fans can’t stop watching it. Rachel has 2.3 million followers on Instagram and the clip was viewed more than 361,000 times in just 18 hours. Nearly 900 people commented on the video as well, noting how on fire she was.

Cook’s fans loved how entertaining the video was, as it was obvious that Rachel was having a lot of fun as she put together the over-the-top clip. Not everybody can pull off humorous and sexy at the same time, but this former Playboy model totally nailed it.

Rachel and her beau have seemingly parked their van in a trailer park as a base for attending Coachella, and she shared some clips of their adventures via her Instagram Stories. In some of the shots she was wearing a gorgeous, tight, white crop top that hugged her curves and showed off her midriff, and she was clearly having a blast.

Rachel Cook is most definitely living her best life these days. She and her beau recently bought their van and are living out of it as they travel, and she is keeping busy with plenty of fabulous gigs. The Playboy model keeps her social media followers hooked with her confidence, sex appeal, and sense of humor, and they are always breathlessly awaiting her next photo or video.