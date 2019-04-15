Miley Cyrus Dances As She Dons Skimpy White Bikini Top In New Video

Miley Cyrus may not be at Coachella, but she’s still singing and dancing the day away.

Yesterday, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a series of short videos to her Instagram Story, including one that shows off her amazing figure. In the short clip that was posted, Cyrus can be seen rocking out to some tunes in her backyard — taking part in what she calls “home-chella.”

Cyrus holds the camera up and films herself, showing off her toned abs in a tiny triangle bikini top. The singer wears a floppy hat and goes makeup free for her day at the pool. She appears to be incredibly confident in her own skin as she dances around. Cyrus nearly spills out of the white bikini top, one that has a tiny black pattern on it.

The 26-year-old also dons a few choker necklaces in the video, and the tattoo on her side is visible in the short clip. Prior to sharing the sexy video, Cyrus shared a colorful photo of herself in a white t-shirt and white blanket — and she wore her locks styled down and curly. In the selfie, Miley can be seen with a book in her hand. The pop starlet told her fans that it was the “perfect Sunday.”

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the singer left very little to the imagination in a topless photo that was posted to her Instagram account. In the black-and-white shot, Cyrus covers her breasts with her hand — and a fistful of money — as she seductively looks into the camera. It comes as no surprise that the photo earned Miley a ton of attention, attracting over 1.2 million likes and 6,000-plus comments.

And while Miley appears to be having a great time as a newlywed, she recently talked about her potential children with husband Liam Hemsworth. As The Inquisitr shared, the singer took to her Instagram Story to dish on the topic of children via a funny photo. In the image, Miley and Liam are pictured in an embrace on the set of The Last Song, the Nicholas Sparks-inspired movie where the pair famously met.

“Our child would be so f**in extra. Soooo moody,” Cyrus wrote over the post.

Cyrus has also been the subject of many pregnancy rumors in the past, but she usually does a good job of shooting them down.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’… we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives… Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” the actress once joked.

For now, Miley just seems to be enjoying her new life with Liam.