‘American Idol’ Spoilers: Leading Prediction Site Says One Of These Three Singers Should Win Season 17

A leading Hollywood prediction site says that there are only three contestants of the soon-to-be-announced Top 10 American Idol performers who should make it to the finals. These surprising picks come on the eve of when the current contestants will learn if they have made the cut as the group of 14 hopefuls is whittled down to 10.

Goldderby reported that during tonight’s nail-biting episode, each of the Top 14 finalists will learn if they have made the Top 7 via America’s votes. The remaining seven contestants will be voted on by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie to just three.

The site revealed its predictions via visitor votes and it revealed that viewers are pulling for the following performers: Madison VanDenburg, Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy.

Goldderby predicted that the Top 10 contestants will be as follows: Uche, Alyssa Raghu, Riley Thompson, Ashley Hess, Walker Burroughs, Laci Booth Jeremiah Harmon, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, and Madison VanDerburg. The site also predicted that it will be Evelyn Cormier, Eddie Island, Wade Cota and Dimitrius Graham who will be eliminated from the competition tonight.

During the show’s April 14 episode, the remaining 14 performers sang the following songs in an attempt to stay on in the competition.

Alejandro Aranda: “One Dance” by Drake.

Laci Booth: “I Miss You” by Blink 182

Walker Burroughs:” Climb Every Mountain” from “The Sound of Music”

Evelyn Cormier: “The Middle” by Jimmy Eats World

Wade Cota: “Trouble” by Ray LaMontagne

Laine Hardy: “That’s Alright Mama by Elvis Presley

Ashley Hess: “Fix You” by Coldplay

Dimitrius Graham: “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon: “We All Fall in Love Sometimes” by Elton John

Eddie Island: “Benny and the Jets” by Elton John

Uche Ndubizu:” Finesse” by Bruno Mars

Alyssa Raghu: “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles

Riley Thompson: “Suds in a Bucket” by Sara Evans

Madison Vandenburg: “Fallin'” by Alicia Keys

During Sunday evening’s show, Katy Perry feigned collapse onto fellow judges Bryan and Richie after singer Uche performed a smoking rendition of the Bruno Mars hit “Finesse.”

“Excuse me, are we allowed to show that performance on television?” asked Perry during the show. “I mean, whatever happens in this competition just keep swinging. You’re going to hit,” she continued. “You’ve come so far… it’s miraculous.”

Bryan concurred, remarking that Uche’s performance of the song rivaled the opening number of any major awards show he had ever been to.

The Top 10 contestants of this season’s American Idol will be revealed tonight beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.