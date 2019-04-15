Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner’s New ‘BFF’, Tana Mongeau

There's a new girl in town.

Kylie Jenner appears to have secured herself a new best friend.

A Coachella Instagram update showing the Kylie Cosmetics CEO with an apparent new “BFF” was picked up on by The Metro on April 15, 2019. Full coverage of Tana Mongeau’s possible new status as Jordyn Woods’ replacement was made by The Inquisitr on the same day.

The obvious next step is finding out who this girl is.

Tana Mongeau is the 20-year-old internet personality and rapper whose multi-faceted career also sees her credited as a model. Mongeau was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her Instagram comes with 3.2 million followers, a YouTube link, and an amusing bio – Mongeau considers herself to have “no talent,” but concludes that she “isn’t bad for a 5.”

Tana’s Coachella selfie with Kylie isn’t the first high-profile shoulder-rubbing for this rising star, though. Mongeau dated actress, Bella Thorne for over a year, Teen Vogue reports. This same-gender couple called it quits in February 2019. While the fledgling closeness with Kylie Jenner appears to be platonic, it’s nonetheless proving to be a giant headline-maker. The Coachella selfie posted to Tana’s Instagram is inching its way towards 1 million likes.

Tana has been in the news before 2019, though. In June 2018, The Verge reported Mongeau’s attempts to create her own TanaCon convention as a “disaster.” TanaCon emerged as Mongeau’s apparent solution following being denied a “Featured Creator” badge at VidCon. As a prominent YouTuber with over 3.9 million subscribers, the face behind Tana Mongeau’s vlogs appears to feel that her VIP wishes should have been catered to.

Tana’s YouTube videos span a range of subject matters. They cover her travels to Mykonos, Greece. Likewise, attempts at model, Alexis Ren’s workouts. Instagram seems to be where it’s at, though. With risqué underwear snaps, thong bikinis, and romantic snaps with her boyfriend, this girl is bang on-trend.

Tana’s career began on Snapchat. Her controversial videos include one entitled “The N Word.” Elsewhere, Tana has released music – her debut single, “Hefner” came out in November 2017.

Imari just turned to me during Ariana Grande and goes “she’s like Coachell-YUH” hahahaahhaahahahaha — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) April 15, 2019

Given Mongeau’s Twitter behavior, she appears to be doing all the right things. Attending Ariana Grande’s concerts has basically become a status symbol. Mentioning both the Sweetener singer and the celebrity-adored Coachella festival in one Tweet – that’s just being a pro.

Tana’s Instagram account is followed by Bella Thorne and models, Tammy Hebrow and Sofia Jamora. Tana herself follows Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, alongside Kylie Jenner. She also follows Jordyn Woods.

Given recent news though, Tana may well become the new Jordyn Woods.