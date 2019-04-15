Childish Gambino, Kid Cudi, & More Stars Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller At Coachella 2019

Over the weekend, rappers like Kid Cudi, Childish Gambino, Wiz Khalifa, and YG took on the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. During their powerful sets, these artists took a few moments to turn the attention towards the late Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller, both icons in the hip-hop community whose lives ended too soon. Gambino delivered a powerful speech in honor of the two rappers, while Cudi dedicated his performance to Hussle and Miller. Meanwhile, YG asked for a moment of silence, according to Entertainment Tonight.

At the end of his set, Cudi announced that he wanted to dedicate his song “Pursuit of Happiness” to Hussle, 33, and Miller, 26.

“I want y’all to sing this s*** as loud as y’all can, promise me,” the 35-year-old rapper told the crowd on Sunday evening.

When Miller passed away in September of 2018 due to a drug overdose, Cudi was one of several artists in mourning. He tweeted at the time that the “Self Care” rapper’s death had him “really f***ed up,” Complex reported.

In a similar manner, Khalifa asked the audience to “make some noise” for Hussle and Miller, noting that “the Marathon will always continue.”

That same evening, Gambino, aka Donald Glover, opened up about the rap community’s loss — as well as about his own father’s passing. He encouraged festival-goers to make the most out of life, and to leave behind a powerful legacy.

“I lost my dad this year, we lost Nipsey, we lost Mac,” the teary-eyed “This is America” rapper explained. “What I’m starting to realize, all we really have is memories at the end of the day, that’s all we are. All we are really is data. You pass onto your kids, you can pass it on to your friends, your family… what I’m saying is while you’re here, while we’re here, feel something and pass it on.”

Gambino dedicated his next song to “everything we’ve lost and everything we stand to gain in the future.”

Rapper YG was a very close friend to Hussle, who passed away last month. He honored the late artist throughout his entire Coachella set by wearing a black vest with an image of Hussle. In addition, YG requested a brief moment of silence for the rapper, according to Pitchfork.

A touching video tribute played on the screens behind YG in honor of his friend. There was even an animation of Hussle ascending to heaven, where Tupac waited to greet him.

“We lost one of the greats,” YG said of Hussle. “A legend.”

Hussle was shot to death outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store on March 31. The rapper was honored with a Celebration of Life memorial service last week, before being laid to rest on Friday.