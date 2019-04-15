Anna Wintour Says Meghan Markle Is Inspiring Her Thoughts On Fashion

Though Anna Wintour is considered one of the world’s harshest fashion critics, famously parodied in the film The Devil Wears Prada, the real life Miranda Priestly is full of praise for the Duchess of Sussex.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Vogue editor was interviewed at a Women in the World forum by Tina Brown. Brown and Wintour are old friends, having worked together at Condé Nast in the 1980s.

During the half hour long discussion, Brown asked Anna Wintour about arriving at her own style. Wintour is known for having a signature look of sunglasses, midi dress, and statement necklace. However, to the audience’s surprise, the fashion aficionada admitted that she was thinking of changing up her style, thanks to the American actress turned British royal.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about suits recently so… thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!”

While Meghan Markle has been celebrated for many fashion looks, some of her most vocal praise has been for branching out from traditional dresses expected of British royals and into chic and modern suits.

In fact, Meghan Markle wore an Alexander McQueen women’s tuxedo for her first ever royal engagement, the Endeavor Fund Awards.

Ben Stansall / Getty Images

After this admission, the topic turned to a discussion on Anna’s opinions on the new royal. Her first thoughts naturally were based in fashion.

“When she went on that trip to Australia and New Zealand, she was very respectful in choosing a lot of unknown Australian designers to wear, which was great.”

One of the Australian designers Meghan showcased, Outland Denim, was even able to expand and hire new staff members, thanks to Meghan’s publicity, per Business Insider.

Meghan Markle in Aussie brand Outland Denim Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

But while Anna’s opinion started in fashion, it soon morphed into her thoughts on Meghan and her influence on the royal family in general.

“She’s really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.”

Anna then referenced the royal wedding, in which the Duchess of Sussex’s father was forced to forego his appearance because of medical issues. Meghan navigated the crisis by deciding to walk half-way down the aisle solo before being joined by new father-in-law Prince Charles.

“I think the image that I have in my mind… the Duchess of Sussex walking down the aisle by herself, that to me was representative of a modern woman.”

Anna laughed as she recalled her thoughts during the symbolic moment.