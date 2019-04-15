Fox News Discusses Ivanka Trump’s Presidential Potential

The network discussed Donald Trump's recent comments about Ivanka Trump and her potential presidency.

As The Inquisitr reported, President Donald Trump said Friday that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, was one of his considerations for leading the World Bank because “she’s very good with numbers,” and added that if she were to run for president, “she’d be very, very hard to beat.” Recently, Fox News host Ed Henry — and co-panelist and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov — discussed the possibility with former New York congresswoman Nan Hayworth.

Per Express, Hayworth claims to be a “big fan of Ivanka Trump.” Hayworth added that she has worked with Ivanka on projects, and claims that Ivanka is effective, intelligent, and articulate. Hayworth elaborated to say that Ivanka “deeply cares,” a quality which Hayworth says would make Ivanka Trump a successful president.

But Tarlov was more skeptical.

“I’ve got a dad too and he thinks highly of me.”

“The President speaks this way — he loves Ivanka. He thinks very highly of her,” she added.

And while she did praise Ivanka’s criminal justice reform — and acknowledged that Ivanka is well-liked — Tarlov was doubtful that the president’s daughter has the policy knowledge or expertise to enter a presidential race in the next decade.

“And I don’t think that she is someone who is going to rouse a lot of support beyond Trumpers.”

On Sunday, Ivanka began her four-day Africa tour to promote a $50-million U.S. government initiative — the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative — that she claims is intended to encourage women’s employment in developing countries.

“Fundamentally we believe that investing in women is a smart development policy and it is a smart business,” Ivanka said of the effort.

The W-GDP aims to economically empower 50 million women by 2025.

PM Abiy Ahmed received at his office @IvankaTrump, Advisor to the US President, to discuss issues of mutual interest. Ms. Trump is in Ethiopia as part of the Women's Global Development & Prosperity initiative aimed at advancing global women’s economic empowerment.#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/pMI3W9NMcv — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) April 15, 2019

Thus far, Ivanka Trump has visited women working in the local coffee industry, and also toured a female-run textile factory. As The Inquisitr reported, the president’s daughter will also meet with leaders as she appears at the World Bank policy summit.

Although many have praised her for the project and the trip, critics highlight the disparity between Ivanka’s priorities and those attributed to the White House. Ivanka’s mother, first lady Melania Trump, made a similar trip to Africa, although her focus was on the well-being of the children of that continent.

Daniel Runde of the Center for Strategic and International Studies claims that Ivanka’s work is building on the efforts of previous administrations, and that Ivanka is acting as an ambassador for issues like education, childcare, and birth control.