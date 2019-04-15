‘The Young And The Restless’ And ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Actors Kelly Kruger And Darin Brooks Expecting

It’s an exciting day for The Young and the Restless actress Kelly Kruger and her The Bold and the Beautiful star husband, Darin Brooks. The couple is expecting their first child together.

Brooks, 34, who portrays Wyatt Spencer on B&B, took to Instagram to share the joyous news with his followers. In a lovely oceanside photo, Brooks holds his wife while she cradles her growing baby bump. Both he and his 34-year-old wife, who portrays MacKenzie Browning on Y&R, will become first-time parents soon, with a September due date approaching rapidly. The couple shared all the exciting details with People.

“After about a year of trying to have a baby, we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing our love into this world!” Kruger said.

The actress admitted that it still doesn’t feel real despite all the apparent symptoms she’s experiencing including crying, fatigue, and a rapidly changing body.

“I get so emotional when I think about the fact that I’m growing a little human in my body that’s half me and half Darin. I cry every time I think about it!” she said.

Ahead of their new adventure as parents, the couple took a trip to Brooks’ native Hawaii, where they documented parts of their journey. After dating since 2010, the couple exchanged their vows in The Aloha State on March 21, 2016.

Brooks reported that he’s thrilled to experience pregnancy with his wife of three years.

“Kelly’s been truly amazing through this whole process! She’s been filming and working through it all, which is incredible!” he said. “And just the strength and energy she has had to be the bearer of this new little life form is inspiring!”

On Twitter, Kruger called becoming parents her and Brooks’ most important role to date.

Fans of both soap opers stars instantly replied with their congratulations to the parents-to-be. Plus, their co-stars chimed in, with Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, Y&R), Karla Mosley (Maya Forrester, B&B), and Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton, B&B) offering best wishes to the couple.

The couple will find out their baby’s gender later on, but for now, they don’t know if they’re expecting a boy or a girl. Kruger reported that Brooks has been such an attentive partner to her throughout the journey that she wouldn’t even mind being pregnant all the time.

So far, Kruger has been able to continue working throughout her pregnancy, and things are going well for the happy couple.