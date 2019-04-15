‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, April 16: Bill Makes The Connection

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 16 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will make a stunning connection. The multimillionaire has learned to read people and their motives, and this skill will prove useful when he comes to a sudden realization.

Quinn Grills Bill On The Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will visit Spencer Publications on Monday, April 15. He may be off the hook as Florence Logan’s (Katrina Bowden) father, but that doesn’t mean he’s in the clear with Quinn. The raven-haired beauty will grill Bill about his relationship with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per The Inquisitr. Even though their one-night stand was short-lived and more than 20 years ago, Quinn will still give Bill an earful about his behavior.

If Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) are similar in age, it stands to reason that they must have been conceived at around the same time. Quinn and Bill were in a relationship at the time of Wyatt’s conception. Their relationship came to a screeching halt once Quinn informed him that she was pregnant. Dollar Bill handed Quinn some money for an abortion and disappeared from her life.

Shauna admits that she and Bill only had a one-night stand, but they could have been intimate while he and Quinn were in a relationship. Quinn will seek some answers from her ex. However, she will also let it slip that Flo is Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) birth mother. Very soon, one thing will become very apparent to Bill.

Bill Spencer Makes The Connection

According to Highlight Hollywood, Bill will make a connection concerning Wyatt and Quinn. He will realize why Quinn is so hard on everyone whom Wyatt has dated. He may even realize that Quinn wants Wyatt and Flo to start dating again. Like Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), Quinn wants total and complete control of the women in her son’s life. She will stop at nothing to make her vision a reality.

In fact, The Inquisitr reports that Quinn will soon end Wyatt and Sally’s relationship. She is determined to get Sally out of the way so that Flo can reunite with her son. After all, she told Flo that no woman was as perfect for Wyatt as she was. She and Shauna had always believed that Wyatt and Sally would get married one day. Quinn just wants to help them get there faster.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.