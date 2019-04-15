Lottie Moss Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sizzling Red Bikini At Coachella

Like lots of other hip celebs, Lottie Moss is currently enjoying herself at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and she is dutifully keeping her Instagram fans updated on how she is doing and the outfits she is rocking. Over the weekend, the 21-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, Moss — who is the younger half-sister of iconic supermodel Kate Moss — is donning a bright red two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thick straps that tie around the model’s neck, which helps accentuate and draw attention to her busty figure and cleavage. The British beauty teamed it with a a pair of skimpy bottoms that sit high on her frame, enhancing her wide hips and highlighting her itty bitty waist.

She completed her look with a pair of silver-framed round shades, which is wearing at the tip of her nose as she peeks at the camera from above them. She is wearing her blonde hair in two thick side braid with pink details woven through them, which is the work of Tatiana Karelina, according to the tag Moss included with her post.

Moss is wearing eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, as well as a generous layer of mascara that gives her gaze intensity, making the blue of their iris stand out. Also visible in the snap is a tattoo of three flying birds Moss has on her left ribcage, just below the breast.

The post, which Moss shared with her 260,000 Instagram followers, garnered about 13,000 likes and more than 115 comments within about a day of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment her festival look.

“SORRY ARE U SERIOUS? I’m in awe,” one user wrote.

“Erm excuse me you are everything,” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail noted, Moss kept her social media followers up to date with everything festival-related, as she left the comfort of her Palm Springs base and headed 20 miles to the festival site. By Sunday, she told her fans on Instagram Stories that she didn’t know “if I’m going to make it to day three of the festival. Every part of my body hurts,” the report further detailed.