Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Skimpy Strapless Bikini Top, Hot Pants At Coachella

She may be 38-years-old, but supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has definitely still got it.

Like countless other models, influencers, and other celebrities — Ambrosio headed out to the desert in Indio, California, for one of the most popular music festivals of the year — Coachella. Photos shared by the Daily Mail show the Victoria’s Secret Angel walking around the grounds with a pal and looking absolutely stunning in the process.

On top, Ambrosio left very little to the imagination as she sported a tiny black, strapless bikini top that ties in the middle, showing off a little bit of cleavage. Her abs were fully on display in the sexy snapshots and on the bottom, the stunner opted to wear a pair of short and sultry black hot pants that help show off her long and lean legs.

The model also wore a knit and fringed cardigan for the event, as well as a gold-studded fanny pack and a wide variety of necklaces. Ambrosio completed her look with a pair of black combat boots and a little pair of sunglasses as she stood with a pal in the “VIP” area of the festival.

And as The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the model has been sharing some photos and videos from her Coachella trip with fans on Instagram. One photo posted to her account shows Ambrosio soaking up the sun during some downtime. In the sexy snapshot, the model lays on a pool float in a sexy brown string bikini from her own line.

The brown-haired beauty also shared a photo of herself from another day at Coachella, this time rocking a pair of torn blue jeans along with a multi-colored and strapless bikini top. That photo, in particular, garnered a ton of attention with over 180,000 likes, as well as 600-plus comments.

But there’s definitely a reason why Alessandra keeps such an amazing figure. The model recently sat down with Byrdie, where she dished on her workout regimen, confessing that she didn’t even start working out until she was 23- or 24-years-old.

“I go for hikes; I’m playing volleyball on the beach constantly. And then in September after my vacations, I come back and start training.”

“A friend told me to try Tracy Anderson, so I went to her studio here in the city. I started working out once a day at her studio. It’s amazing; she does this dance cardio thing that’s incredible,” she continued. “I hate doing cardio, so for me, that’s the only way.”

Clearly, her hard work is paying off.