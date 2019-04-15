Meghan Markle Baby Will Allegedly Be Born Before May 7 According To Prince Charles’ Royal Engagement Calendar

A royal engagement calendar which confirms a scheduled overseas engagement for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles proves that the due date of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child will be before May 7.

People Magazine reported that Charles and Camilla will travel to Germany on May 7 as part of a three-day tour where the royal couple will attempt to strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany.

Considering the fact that the prince would want to be home for the birth of his fourth grandchild, it appears that Markle will indeed be giving birth prior to the couple’s departure date.

The couple’s tour will take them to Leipzig and Munich, reported People Magazine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will allegedly not adhere to the royal tradition, which started with Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, of posing on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital with their newborn baby after the child’s birth. Kate Middleton followed in the Princess’ tradition after the birth of her three children with Prince William; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

People reported that the palace will announce when the Duchess of Sussex is in labor and a few days after the former American actress-turned royal gives birth, Markle and Prince Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Inquisitr previously reported that Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly hunkered down in their newly renovated home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, which is 25 miles away from their former home of Kensington Palace. Windsor was where the couple celebrated their wedding ceremony.

The couple has no royal engagements scheduled as they await the birth of their first child.

Architectural Digest reported that the couple’s wedding venue, Frogmore House, will be open to the public for three days. The royal residence is usually closed to the public but will be open to visitors on May 28, 29, and 30.

The $10 admission fee will raise money for three different charities; the National Garden Scheme, the British Heart Foundation, and the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society reported AD. Royal fans will also be able to book tours of the historic residence for groups of 15 or more on certain days in August.

Frogmore House is located on the same grounds as Harry and Meghan’s new house, Frogmore Cottage, which the couple just moved into as they await the birth of their first child together, almost one year to the day they married. It is also the place where they took their engagement photos.