‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes And Husband Gregg Reportedly Thinking Of Divorce

The pair's tumultuous marriage is reportedly nearing the breaking point.

NeNe Leakes’ marriage to her husband, Gregg, is currently on rocky ground.

Their appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion this Sunday revealed the tenuous state of their relationship, with some of their current issues stemming from Gregg’s fight against stage 3 colon cancer, reports The Blast.

“It would be easy to make a decision about divorcing Gregg if he didn’t have cancer. I don’t want to live my life unhappy,” NeNe said.

“It was difficult at times. I’m not a poster child for kindness,” Gregg told People.

He said that his wife also played a part in the instability of their relationship, adding that neither he nor NeNe was perfect. Gregg blamed himself for causing most of the problems.

They are currently sleeping in separate rooms, and have enlisted the services of a marriage counselor.

At the reunion, Andy Cohen grilled the pair about their current troubles, according to The Blast. Cohen asked NeNe if Gregg had confronted her about revealing too much information about their relationship.

She remarked that Gregg did take issue with some of the things she said on the show, leading Cohen to ask if he agreed.

Greg answered, “that there are limits,” and continued, “I think spoon-feed them. Don’t shovel-feed them.”

NeNe clarified that Gregg was aware of the things she did not say.

Cohen pressed further, and dove into the heart of the matter. He asked Gregg if he regretted that NeNe had revealed his infidelity.

Gregg responded that the incident was too far in the past to have any bearing on him now. He said the hurt he experienced had long disappeared.

NeNe’s feelings weren’t quite the same. Cohen inquired if her hurt had diminished as well.

She answered with a curt, “Maybe.”

Gregg noted that the “reward” may not be a marriage with NeNe, but an ending where they are best friends instead.

NeNe acknowledged that she would always be there for Greg, regardless of the circumstances.

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in May of 2018, and recently completed six months of chemotherapy, The Blast reported.

Loading...

His battle with the illness was utilized as a featured storyline on RHOA, as the show displayed NeNe coming to terms with caring for Gregg. The pair struggled to keep a stable relationship, and talk of separation came to the forefront.

On a November episode of the program, the pair revealed that Gregg was initially undecided about going forward with chemotherapy.

NeNe said that they had heard reports of people becoming sick from the treatment, and added that they were looking at alternative options.

The couple married in 1997. Following a divorce in 2011, they appeared on a Bravo special where they remarried in 2013.