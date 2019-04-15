Kylie Jenner Has Officially ‘Replaced’ Jordyn Woods, New BFF Announced At Coachella

The Jordyn Woods era appears to be officially over.

Everyone has been wondering where Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods stand. Specifically, whether this former “BFF” duo would ever get past the February 2019 cheating scandal.

It’s been nearly two months since Jordyn Woods confessed to “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex, Tristan Thompson on Red Table Talk. The high-profile interview now comes with collated quotes courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar.

On April 15, 2019, The Metro reported that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has moved on. Namely, that Kylie has “replaced” Jordyn with a new side-kick. Her name is Tana Mongeau. The two posed for a sun-drenched selfie at the annual Coachella music festival – the picture was posted to Mongeau’s Instagram. The internet personality and rapper had jokingly suggested auditioning for Jordyn Woods’ “BFF” role via Twitter back in February.

“Where do i apply for the new bff position @KylieJenner.”

Paris Hilton may have made the public officially audition to be her “BFF” via reality TV, but the deal seems to be less official when it comes to Kylie Jenner. Tana’s February 20 Tweet added: “It’s so crazy because I feel so personally attacked by this Jordyn and Khloe and Kylie situation. legit personal. like i know these people.” Given the close quarters this new sensation now shares with Kylie, Tana may well be getting to know the 21-year-old billionaire on a “legit personal” level.

At 20, Tana is one year younger than Kylie. Her Coachella picture comes with a caption revisiting the concept of applying for the “BFF” role. In fact, it seems to suggest a confirmation of application (and a successful outcome).

Kylie herself marked her Coachella arrival via an Instagram update. It showed her with beau, Travis Scott. With a passionate kiss on the steps of a private plane, it would appear that this high-profile couple arrived in style.

Tana’s picture with Kylie has not gone unnoticed. Alongside having accumulated over 870,000 likes, it’s been subject to a plethora of fan comments. One fan suggested Tana as “really out here applying to replace jordyn.” A similar comment asked if Mongeau was “replacing jordy.”

Kylie and Jordyn have not been spotted together since the February 2019 scandal broke. While Kylie has not deleted any pictures of Jordyn from her Instagram, she has not updated her feed to include Woods. The 21-year-old model and Eylure founder comes with somewhat of a graveyard feel as old photos showing the two former friends serve as a reminder of the good old days. Kylie and Jordyn first appeared on Instagram together back in 2013.

As of April 15, no official “BFF” statement has been made from Kylie. For many fans though, Tana’s Coachella update is a pointer towards things to come.