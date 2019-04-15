‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Quinn Ends Wyatt & Sally’s Relationship

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 22 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) may be up to her old tricks. Ever since Quinn married Eric, she has really tried to modulate her erratic behavior. Her rather psychotic conduct made way for a more relaxed, even-keeled Quinn. However, she has also avoided interfering in Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) love life, until now.

Quinn takes the concept of an overprotective parent to a new level. B&B viewers know that Quinn will do anything for her son. She has kidnapped, fought, and even tried to kill for the sake of Wyatt. Indeed, Quinn knows no boundaries when it comes to her only child. But Wyatt has been firm with his mother over the last few years and managed to keep her at bay.

However, it seems as if Wyatt won’t be able to control his mother’s actions any longer. The jewelry designer has plans for her son, and those plans don’t include a certain redhead designer. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that she has always wanted Wyatt to end up with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Unfortunately for Sally, she is also willing to do anything to make her dreams a reality.

Quinn and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) were just two single mothers raising their children in Las Vegas. They became firm friends and supported each other. When their children started dating each other, they were thrilled. Wyatt and Flo became high school sweethearts and went to senior prom together. Shauna and Quinn were certain that they would eventually tie the knot. However, Quinn and Wyatt had to flee Las Vegas one night and they never saw each other again.

Now that they are in the same town again, Quinn is determined that they should reunite. According to The TV Watercooler, Quinn will take it upon herself to end Wyatt’s relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She needs to break up Wyatt and Sally so that he can go back to Flo.

It remains to be seen whether Wyatt will let his mother decide who is best for him, while it’s extremely unlikely that Sally will let anyone dictate her future. Is this the end of “Wally,” or will they fight for each other and their relationship?

Find out how Quinn destroys Sally and Wyatt’s relationship by watching The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.