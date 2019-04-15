Kelly Ripa Shocks Fans With Throwback Photo Featuring Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly's fans can't believe how little she's aged.

Kelly Ripa shocked fans on Instagram with a recent throwback upload. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host had her more than 2.3 million followers sharing their surprise, as she threw things back to 2007 to share a photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos giving out a standing ovation at an event.

The picture, which was taken 12 years ago, showed the couple looking all dressed up in black tie as Consuelos looked off into the distance. The 48-year-old TV host and former soap opera actress joked in the caption that he was actually looking for the nearest escape route.

But it was actually how the genetically blessed duo – who share three teenage children together – just don’t seem to age that fans really honed in on.

Several fans took to the comments section of the snap to share their shock at how both Kelly and Mark actually still look the same today as they did more than a decade ago when the throwback photo was taken.

“You guys never age. You always look great!!” one fan commented on the picture Ripa shared with her millions of followers on the social media site, as another agreed and wrote after seeing the star’s flashback post, “You guys never age!”

A third then admitted in the comments section, “I thought that was tonight!” as a fourth told the star, “You guys do not age and it’s kind of infuriating lol.”

Understandably, Ripa’s not afraid to show off her ageless beauty and most recently posed for the camera in a bikini for a collection of photos posted to her Instagram account.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, despite previously being called out by vicious trolls for flaunting her bikini body, the star proudly revealed her toned physique in a white two-piece on her page.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

But there’s no doubting that a whole lot of hard work goes into the mom-of-three’s seriously toned body.

Kelly’s trainer, Anna Kaiser of AKT in Motion, previously opened up in an interview with Shape about the star’s intense workout routine which includes 90 minutes of exercise an impressive four or five days a week.

“She works out four to five days per week for 90 minutes per session. Her work ethic is more insane than anyone I’ve ever met! She’s so driven, present, excited, and focused,” Kaiser said of Ripa.

She then shared some of Kelly’s go-to workouts and how they like to change things up to keep her body guessing.

“Two days a week it will be high reps, low weight. The other two days it will be high weight, low reps. If we fit in one more day, then it will be a flexibility/recovery day,” the trainer revealed of their intense sessions. “All days will include both cardio and flexibility, but we’ll switch up the body parts we focus on.”