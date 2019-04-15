Donald Trump Says Nancy Pelosi Has Lost Control Of Congress And Answers To Ilhan Omar

The battle between Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump continued on Monday after the president tweeted criticism of the House leader, saying that she has lost control of Congress. He also suggested that Pelosi answers to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has been the center of a controversy this week.

Pelosi announced on Sunday, per The Washington Post, that she had asked U.S. Capitol Police to offer increased protection to Omar, who has seen an increase in threats against her since Trump posted a video to his Twitter feed attacking the lawmaker. Trump replied to the news on Monday with a tweet attacking Pelosi.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” he wrote. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

All this comes after the president posted a video to his Twitter account showing Omar in an edited video that makes it appear as though she is downplaying the devastating attacks on 9/11, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET,” he captioned the image.

The president pinned the tweet to the top of his feed for a while, ensuring that it was seen by the maximum number of people.

Trump immediately faced backlash for his post, which many saw as inciting violence and discriminatory based on religion.

“The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The President shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack,” Pelosi said, as The Inquisitr wrote. “It is wrong for the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to fan the flames to make anyone less safe.”

Ilhan Omar says she has received an increase in death threats following Donald Trump's 9/11 tweet https://t.co/LDZi9UepBj pic.twitter.com/80lFIFjYa9 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 15, 2019

It wasn’t just progressives slamming the president for the message. Geraldo Rivera, a Fox News contributor and vocal critic of many on the left, slammed the president for his decision to post the video and urged Republicans to stop their attacks on Omar.

Fox News host Chris Wallace also refused to play the entire video on his show, saying that it was offensive.

On Sunday, Omar said that she has been receiving death threats since the video hit the president’s feed. She said that many of the threats directly refer to the video. Pelosi revealed that she had spoken with Capitol Poice to make sure that Omar, her family, and her staff were safe in the face of the threats.

White House Press Secretary denied that Trump was attempting to incite violence against Omar.