Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Supports Impeaching Donald Trump, Plans To Sponsor A Resolution To Lay The Groundwork

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a Yahoo News podcast on Sunday that she supports impeaching Donald Trump, and that she intends to co-sponsor a resolution encouraging the House of Representatives to look into impeachable offenses that may have been committed by the 45th president.

Speaking to the Skullduggery podcast on Sunday night, the freshman New York representative said that she will sign on as co-sponsor to a resolution — one introduced last month by her colleague, Rashida Tlaib — that calls on the House to investigate whether or not Trump committed any impeachable offenses.

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, is convinced there’s plenty to find.

“I think you could reach in a bag and pull so many things out that are impeachable of this president. I support impeaching this president.”

It bears noting that any such resolution would have no actual meaning, but would be simply advisory.

Constitutionally speaking, Ocasio-Cortez and her colleague don’t even need to pass such a resolution — or conduct an investigation — before beginning the process of impeachment. All she has to do is introduce articles of impeachment on the House floor, which will then be voted on. A majority “Yes” vote would move the process to a trial in the Senate, while a “No” vote would effectively end the process as soon as it began.

This has been tried before during Trump’s presidency; as CNN reported in January of 2019. As of that time Rep. Brad Sherman and Rep. Al Green had each introduced articles of impeachment more than once against Trump, each effort having failed when brought to a vote.

Considering the failures of other House Democrats in getting articles of impeachment off the ground, it makes sense that Ocasio-Cortez would prefer to wait until she has some evidence before moving forward with the process.

Additionally, things have changed considerably since the last efforts at introducing articles of impeachment.

For one thing, Democrats control the House of Representatives following the 2018 mid-term election. And indeed, Democratic leaders in the chamber have made moves to subpoena Trump’s tax returns, as well as to investigate him for a range of purported unethical and potentially illegal practices and actions. These moves have been made seemingly independently, unrelated to any particular view towards impeachment.

And for another, the long-awaited Mueller report has been released — to an extent. Attorney General William Barr released to Congress only a summary of the 400-page report. Amid demands from key House leaders and threats of a subpoena to issue the full report, Barr has promised to release the complete report — though heavily redacted — “soon.” Whether or not the contents of that report will provide Democrats with enough information to proceed with impeachment remains to be seen.

Any attempt at impeachment of Trump faces an uncertain future in the Senate, which is still controlled by Republicans.