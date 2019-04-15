Billie Eilish Finally Meets Justin Bieber For The First Time At Coachella 2019

Billie Eilish’s dreams came true at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend! The 17-year-old sensation visited Indio, California, on Saturday to perform her very first set at the iconic festival, which quickly became the highlight of many concertgoers’ experiences. The highlight of the evening for Eilish, though, came after her set when she finally got the chance to meet her longtime celebrity crush, Justin Bieber.

Bieber attended Coachella with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The two reportedly watched Eilish in awe as she performed hits from her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? for a jam-packed crowd. During her set, the “Sorry” singer even tweeted that he was “proud” of Eilish, according to NME.

Just hours later, Eilish was spotted hanging out with the Biebers during Ariana Grande’s headlining set. Lucky fans who were able to witness the wholesome encounter shared videos to Twitter of Bieber and Eilish hugging it out. In one clip, the “Bury a Friend” singer can be seen approaching Bieber with a huge smile on her face as he embraces her and sways side-to-side.

Another video shows the two pop stars battling it out in an adorable dance-off with James Corden as NSYNC performs in the background.

At the end of the evening, Bieber shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself and Eilish. He layered up in a pink sweatshirt over a tie-dye hoodie, gold shorts, and a mask over his face as he posed with his arms crossed. Eilish, who wore a blue Louis Vuitton logo jacket and matching pants, leaned on his shoulder with a sheepish grin.

“So this happened…long and bright future ahead of you,” Bieber captioned the image.

The teen singer has been open about her childhood crush on Bieber in the past, admitting to Entertainment Tonight back in March that her room was covered in Bieber posters beginning at age 12.

“He’s amazing,” she said. “He’s so sweet and, like, I feel — just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He’s been through a lot, dude.”

She also revealed that he messaged her on Instagram when she became famous, but it was only a screenshot of a previous DM that Eilish had sent Bieber in 2014.

On April 1, Eilish joined Ellen DeGeneres on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shared how excited she was to see that Bieber had finally followed her on Instagram, according to Billboard.

“You will meet him someday!” DeGeneres teased at the time.