Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stems In Teeny Mini Skirt On Date Night With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood for a reason.

The adorable pair is frequently photographed hitting the town together on date nights and both of them always seem to be chipper, wearing a smile on their faces. Last night, the duo hit up the famous Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood where they enjoyed both dinner and each other’s company. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the famous duo exiting Craig’s and one thing is for sure — Gwen looks dressed to impress.

The singer showed off her amazing stems in a tiny jean skirt that she paired with sexy fishnet tights. The skirt leaves very little to the imagination, showcasing Gwen’s fabulous figure. On top, the mother of three sported a sexy little bodysuit with gold polka-dots and wore a leather jacket with denim and green detail on top.

On bottom, she showed a little bit of her country side in a pair of toe-less cowboy boots. Like always, Stefani sported some winged eyeliner and red lipstick and wore her long, blonde locks slicked back in a high ponytail. In usual Blake fashion, the country star played the role that he is known for and dressed in a pair of faded blue jeans and a navy, button-down top with short sleeves. On top, he sported a green trucker hat a also rocked some scruff on his face.

Gwen Stefani shows off long legs in a denim mini and fishnet tights https://t.co/ztdYVJjXbA via @DailyMailCeleb — Cat ????✨ (@GxCat26) April 15, 2019

And just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Shelton and Stefani made headlines for not so great reasons. At the 2019 ACM Awards, Blake’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert appeared to throw some shade at the couple who attended the event together. Multiple outlets reported that as Lambert took the stage to sing some of her hits including “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “White Liar,” and “Little Red Wagon,” she let out a diss in her ex’s direction.

In the past, Lambert has also changed some lyrics to her hit songs as yet another subtle diss to Blake Shelton. But despite the drama, Blake and Gwen still appear to be going strong in their relationship but that doesn’t mean that they will be headed down the aisle anytime soon.

As The Inquisitr reported, a source dished to Us Weekly that Stefani and Shelton are waiting to make things official since Gwen just started the process of having her marriage to ex Gavin Rossdale anulled by the Catholic Church. If she doesn’t do this, her marriage to Blake would not be recognized by the Catholic Church.

“Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this,” the source shared.

Perhaps there will be wedding bells ringing in the future but now is just not the time.