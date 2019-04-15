Kelly Dodd Reportedly Injured A Woman In A Knock-Down Bar Fight

Kelly Dodd isn’t exactly known for being a shrinking violet. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been in her fair share of fights on the show, but OK Magazine reports that Dodd took things to the next level in a vicious bar brawl that left her opponent injured.

A source claims that Dodd and an unnamed woman got into a bar fight in February.

“Kelly got into a bar fight with a woman at the end of February in San Diego,” the insider said.

According to the source, Dodd was intoxicated and went after the woman because she was reportedly sleeping with Dodd’s current boyfriend.

“Kelly was drunk and attacked the woman because the lady is also sleeping with Brian [Kelly Dodd’s boyfriend, Dr. Brian Reagan],” the person said. “Kelly and the other woman had been exchanging jabs [for weeks] before the fight happened.”

Rumors have been swirling that Dodd and Reagan have been on the outs, according to Celebrity Insider. But Dodd took to Instagram to shut those rumors down, saying that he is still the love of her life. Now, the battle between her and Reagan’s other woman seem to confirm that the reality star is all in on the relationship.

Dodd didn’t dish out superficial injuries, either. The battle apparently got heated, resulting in some serious injuries.

“Kelly injured the woman really bad…she broke the lady’s finger, bruised her arm and scratched her face. As a result of the fight, Kelly and Brian broke up and Kelly behaved liked a scary lunatic over it,” the insider said.

Reportedly, the woman is threatening to sue the mother of one. Dodd hasn’t responded to the report, but the insider says that she is “freaking out” about the whole situation.

Things only got worse for the housewife after she shared the whole situation with co-star Tamra Judge, who went to the other cast members and shared the whole situation with them.

The source says that Dodd was furious when she found out that Judge had spilled the tea to the other women and the whole thing was caught on camera for the upcoming season of the show.

Apparently, the argument got so bad between Judge and Dodd that the production team had to intervene and break things up. They even had to stop filming while everyone calmed down a bit.

Judge and co-star Shannon Beador went on to discuss Dodd as a troublemaker and potential problem on the show.