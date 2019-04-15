‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Daniel Goddard’s Future In Question

The Young and the Restless casting news reveal some familiar faces returning to Genoa City soon.

According to She Knows Soaps, more former stars will return to Y&R for Neil Winter’s funeral and the sendoff for his portrayer Kristoff St. John next week. Julia Pace Mitchell who was Neil’s wife Sofia Dupre Winters reprises the role. Plus, Angell Conwell will bring Leslie Michaelson, a love interest of Neil’s earlier in this decade, returns. Also, Neil’s son Moses, portrayed by Dax Randall, will be there to say goodbye to the Winters patriarch. The funeral storyline begins on April 25 and runs through the end of next week.

They join previously reported returns like Shemar Moore, who brings Malcolm Winters back to Genoa City. Along with Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Christel Khalil (Lily), and Jess Walton (Jill). Plus, Victoria Rowell, who portrayed Drucilla Winters, and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis) will feature in April 29th’s unscripted episode, which honors St. John’s legacy on the show.

When her contract with General Hospital ends in May, Michelle Stafford will return to Y&R and begin filming episodes as Phyllis Summers. Current Phyllis actress, Gina Tognoni, revealed recently on Instagram that she will tell the redhead’s story for a few more weeks on the show.

The Inquisitr reported that a recent tweet from Daniel Goddard coupled with the fact that he sold his home got fans buzzing about the possibility that he’s leaving the show. The actor has neither confirmed or denied the rumors or answered fan questions about his possible departure on his post.

Today on #YR, Cane makes amends and Traci keeps the peace. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Q780FJg8P2 pic.twitter.com/CfiR1nkSTF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2019

The actor joined Y&R in 2007, and at first, he was Phillip Chancellor III, Jill’s (Jess Walton) son. However, a rewrite in 2009 ended with Cane being Jill’s husband Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) son. In his early days, Cane had romantic involvements with Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). However, eventually, he married Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) in 2009, and they’ve experienced many ups and downs in their marriage throughout the years.

Cane “died” in 2011 when Goddard was let go from the show, but due to fan pressure, he returned, and the storyline revealed that Cane’s identical twin brother was the one who died. There’s no word on if Goddard is indeed leaving or if his tweet was about something else.

Noemi Gonzalez and Jason Canela will soon exit as Mia Rosales anArturoro Rosales leaving Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola (Sasha Calle) as the only Rosales siblings left in Genoa City.